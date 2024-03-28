Twitter
'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

A video showcasing an auto-rickshaw equipped with a unique pipe system to beat the summer heat has captivated social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

In yet another display of Indian ingenuity, a video showcasing the creative adaptation of an auto-rickshaw in Chennai has taken social media by storm. The clip captures the unconventional addition of a strategically placed pipe in front of the driver, offering a unique solution to beat the summer heat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ramez (@sangeeeramez)

The viral video, circulating on various platforms including Instagram, features an auto-rickshaw equipped with a dual-ended pipe system. While one end extends outside the vehicle, the other is positioned within the driver's compartment. But what's the purpose behind this seemingly peculiar setup?

As per the ingenious driver, the pipe serves as a targeted airflow system, leveraging the Venturi effect to provide a refreshing breeze during scorching temperatures. The Venturi effect, a principle of fluid dynamics, entails an increase in fluid velocity and a decrease in pressure as it passes through a narrow section of a pipe.

Despite its seemingly complex mechanism, the purpose behind the modification is simple – to keep the driver cool and comfortable amidst the sweltering Chennai summers. This innovative approach not only highlights the resourcefulness ingrained in Indian culture but also underscores the everyday challenges faced by individuals in urban settings.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users marveling at the driver's creativity. Some expressed admiration for the practicality of the solution, while others injected humor into the conversation.

One user humorously remarked, "Free Air force," while another quipped, "I thought it was a horn… If you see it, sound will come more right." Additionally, a commentator offered a suggestion for further improvement, proposing the application of the Venturi effect to enhance the cooling efficiency by decreasing the size of the tube opening on the inside.

In essence, this viral phenomenon serves as a testament to the spirit of innovation and resilience prevalent among Indians, reaffirming the adage that 'necessity is the mother of invention.

