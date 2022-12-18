Search icon
Apart from Biryani, Mommy, underwear, petrol was most searched on Swiggy Instamart

"Mommy" was the most unusual search word, one that even stumped Swiggy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

The food delivery service Swiggy released some of the most bizarre searches made by customers on its shopping app Instamart on Friday as part of its annual trends report. In the seventh edition of its report, How India Swiggy'd 2022, Swiggy noted that customers looked for the weirdest items that don't even fall under the category of groceries.

About 5,981 times on Swiggy Instamart, users looked for petrol. 8,810 people called to ask if underwear was available. Numerous people anticipated that Swiggy will provide beds and sofas on the same day.

However, "mother" was the most bizarre search phrase, which even startled Swiggy. In 2022, this word was searched 7,275 times, not just a few times. Swiggy used a string of's to indicate their bewilderment.

 

Twitter users were equally shocked when they saw the list. Users wrote, “Hopeless fellas”, while another user wrote, “Who would need underwear instantly? and how will they take delivery?”. One user wrote, “ “introduce incognito mode. were @swiggy cannot see people’s search history” and many other hilarious comments. 

According to the food delivery app, 3.6 crore packs of chips were ordered by Indians in 2022. A customer from Bangalore too made a splash during Diwali by placing a single order worth 75,378. Another city resident ordered groceries and essentials totalling 16.6 lakh through Swiggy's Instamart. A resident of Pune, meanwhile, shelled out 71,229 for enough burgers and fries for his entire crew.

In the meantime, Swiggy revealed in its annual report that biryani was the most often ordered dish for the eighth consecutive year. Every minute in 2022, 137 orders for biryani were placed.

