Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh reacts to Gauahar Khan saying she 'insults' Miss India title

Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, participated in Miss India and came fourth in 2002. Manya Singh was the runner-up in Miss India 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Manya Singh-Gauahar Khan/File photo

Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh was evicted after spending twenty-two days in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 and she failed to leave her mark inside the house. Seeing Manya's performance in the show, Gauahar Khan, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7, had said that she 'insults the Miss India title'.

Gauahar herself participated in the Miss India pageant and finished at the fourth position in 2002. Taking to her Twitter account, she had written, "Miss india should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative , low thinking individuals. It insults the title".

"From day one, Manya has been using her title as something that makes her a higher being in existence in comparison to another , and actually completely behaving the exact opposite in every argument is disgusting. As an former Miss India, I take offence. Really badly behaved, high headed n so low on her behaviour", the Rocket Singh actress said.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh says Soundarya Sharma 'ruined my career', calls her relationship with Gautam Vig 'fake'

Now, while speaking to Firstpost, Manya said that Gauahar should have been careful with her statement as she said, "Being a Miss India Runners-up was my achievement and I got it because I deserved it. That is my identity and nobody can deny it. Having an opinion about something is fine. But to pass a statement on a public forum without knowing the entire story is not right. She should have been careful with her statement because it can affect somebody’s personal and professional life."

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam are some of the most popular housemates locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

