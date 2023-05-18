Search icon
WhatsApp chats to get more interesting, users to get new animated emojis

The feature will be first available to desktop users followed by WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

WhatsApp users may soon get 6 new animated emojis and the messaging platform has already started to work on them. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the new cosmetic feature was requested by many users over the years. Previously it was revealed that WhatsApp is working to add animated Partying Face emoji designed by Lottie but as per the latest report, the company is parenting with Lottie for 6 additional animated emojis. 

According to the video shared in the report, WhatsApp is planning to add these animated emoji: Face with Tears of Joy, Loudly Crying Face, Crying Face, Face with Open Mouth, Red Heart, and Fire.

These emojis are believed to be few of the most used emojis on any messaging platform. The report also claims that the quality of animated emojis will be high when it comes to smoothness or visual appeal. The animated emojis definitely are a good addition to the messaging app but it may cause distraction for people who don’t wish to use unnecessary animations. A toggle option to manage this feature would be a much better addition.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is still under development and it will take time until you can use it. The feature will be first available to desktop users followed by WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android.

