Nothing Phone (1) available at just Rs 749 in Flipkart sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch, up to Rs 39,250 off

Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing and soon it will get a sibling in the form of Nothing Phone (2).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in the segment and the phone is still receiving great response from buyers in Flipkart sales. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing and soon it will get a sibling in the form of Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) is believed to be a premium game-changer from the company with flagship level specifications. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will make its debut in July and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. As the company gears up to launch the Nothing Phone (2), the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 749 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 39,250 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) with 256GB storage is currently listed at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can flat Rs 1,250 off on HDFC Bank EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 30,749. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 749.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

