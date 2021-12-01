Call of Duty: Mobile December 1 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Just like Battleground Mobile India and Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile is also a popular mobile game among youngsters in India. Call of Duty: Mobile was created on the plot of world war II.

Call of Duty (COD): Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios and was published by Activision for Android and iOS platforms. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019.

Call of Duty: Mobile developers keep on upgrading the game with new features, redeem code and rewards on a regular basis. New COD Mobile redeem codes are released daily and the players can redeem these codes to earn exciitng rewards.

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem codes for December 1, 2021

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BJUMZBZEWE

BLILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

BKHDZBZ7U5

How to redeem Call of Duty:Mobile redeem codes

1. Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

2. Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

3. You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

4. Collect those rewards.