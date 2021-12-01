Call of Duty: Mobile December 1 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Just like Battleground Mobile India and Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile is also a popular mobile game among youngsters in India. Call of Duty: Mobile was created on the plot of world war II.
Call of Duty (COD): Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studios and was published by Activision for Android and iOS platforms. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019.
Call of Duty: Mobile developers keep on upgrading the game with new features, redeem code and rewards on a regular basis. New COD Mobile redeem codes are released daily and the players can redeem these codes to earn exciitng rewards.
Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem codes for December 1, 2021
BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
BMRMZBZESA
ARPM3LUJ0JF97
BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK
170TSIINDQ9UZ
BJUMZBZEWE
BLILZCZ5UE
BJUNZBZBUA
BKHDZBZ7U5
How to redeem Call of Duty:Mobile redeem codes
1. Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.
2. Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.
3. You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.
4. Collect those rewards.