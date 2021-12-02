Call of Duty: Mobile December 2 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Code Today news: Call of Duty: Mobile is a hugely popular game in India and this free-to-play shooter video game has been developed by TiMi Studios. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019 and this game was published by Activision for both Android and iOS platforms.

COD: Mobile is very popular among young gamers because it offers in-game items like characters, skins, and several other items. The players are allowed to buy these items from the shop by spending coins but most of the players prefer to earn redeem codes to buy the in-game items.

Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem code December 2, 2021

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BJUMZBZEWE

BLILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

BKHDZBZ7U5

How to redeem Call of Duty:Mobile redeem codes

1. Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

2. Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

3. You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

4. Collect those rewards.