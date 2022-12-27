Apple iPhone 14 series’ Crash Detection feature raising false alarms

Apple iPhone 14 series consists of four models.

A couple of months ago, Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series globally. The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four smartphones - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although all four models in the Apple iPhone 14 series get different features and specifications, one new feature that Apple introduced in all flagship phones is the Crash Detection feature.

As the name suggests, the Crash Detection features in the new Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models use the sensors available on the devices to detect a crash and automatically inform the authorities. Although the feature is useful, it faced backlash after falsely informing the authorities about the crash when there wasn't one.

Now as per a latest report, the devices are still sending false alarms from skiers, putting emergency resources on stress. Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center, reports AppleInsider.

None of them was involved in an emergency, but they took time to handle and required ski patrollers to go to the location of the automated call if the skier did not answer a call from dispatchers.

Also read: WhatsApp to stop working on THESE smartphones from December 31, check full list here



"We are not in the practice of disregarding calls," said Trina Dummer, the interim director of the Summit County 911 Center.

"These calls involve a tremendous amount of resources, from dispatchers to deputies to ski patrollers. And I don`t think we`ve ever had an actual emergency event," Dummer added.

Earlier this month, the Summit County dispatchers in the US state had seen an increase in accidental emergency calls from skiers because of the feature. (with inputs from IANS)