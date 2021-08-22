WWE Summerslam 2021 Roundup: Roman Reigns beats John Cena; Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch return - Know full results

It was a night of shocks and surprises while some usual routine also followed as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the most anticipated clash of the WWE Summerslam 2021. Brock Lesnar made a shock return to the ring confronting Reigns and suplexing Cena, while Becky Lynch too returned beating Bianca Belair in SmackDown women's Champion.

Cena was behind the eight-ball from the start as the Universal Champion overpowered him. With two Superman punches and a decisive spear, Reigns defeated the former WWE champion. The night was going to get tougher for Cena as Lesnar slammed him to the ground with a German Suplex and an F5.

It wasn't just Lesnar, who returned, Lynch, who had left WWE after announcing her pregnancy came back after 16 months and made an immediate impact beating Belair in less than a minute.

In other matches, Charlotte Flair beat Nikki A.S.H. in the triple threat match also involving Rhea Ripley. Bobby Lashley retained his title beating Goldberg while the Edge beat Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal as the 10-match blockbuster event came to a smashing end.