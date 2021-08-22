'Go back to Hollywood John Cena': Twitter erupts after Brock Lesnar slams him to ground in viral video

Former WWE champion and actor John Cena had a disappointing outing at this year's pay-per-view WWE Summerslam event as nothing went right for the 44-year old in the ring after making a comeback with Money in The Bank last month. Cena was behind the eight-ball from the start as the Universal Champion Roman Reigns overpowered him.

With two Superman punches and a decisive spear, Reigns defeated John Cena in the most anticipated contest of the night. If this wasn't enough, the night was going to get tougher for Cena as Brock Lesnar's shock return to the WWE ring was going to be bad news for him.

Brock Lesnar not only confronted Roman Reigns, who retained his title but also slammed Cena to the ground in the meantime when the coverage went off air midway for some time.

The 44-year old slammed Cena with a German Suplex and F5 in a massive attack launched on the former WWE champ. Cena had not even recovered from the loss to Reigns and Lesnar threw him around the ring, making a mockery of him.

Several videos of the suplexes were shared on social media, while users on the social media said that Cena should go back to Hollywood.

