WATCH: Lionel Messi wins match for PSG with stunning curled goal from outside box

Messi scores against Toulouse.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning second-half winner as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), without the injured Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, rallied from behind to defeat Toulouse 2-1 on Saturday, solidifying their position at the summit of Ligue 1.

Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen gave mid-table Toulouse the advantage at the Parc des Princes with a 20th-minute free-kick, only for Achraf Hakimi to level the score with half-time looming.

Messi then put PSG in the lead just before the hour mark with a stunning first-time strike on his left foot, sending the ball low into the corner of the net from just outside the area. His precision and accuracy were on full display, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of making a save.

Watch:

Lionel Messi's goal for PSG against Toulouse. He makes it look so easy.pic.twitter.com/dIXrb3BMaN — Sivan John (@SivanJohn_) February 5, 2023

It was Messi's 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season and his 15th for his club this campaign, as the World Cup-winning superstar stepped up in the absence of PSG's two other star attackers. His impressive tally has been a crucial factor in the team's success, helping them to remain at the top of the table.

The Qatari-owned club is now eight points clear at the summit of the table, with Marseille set to face Nice on Sunday before hosting PSG in the French Cup Round of 16 in the middle of the week.

Kylian Mbappe will be absent from the upcoming Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on February 14 due to a thigh injury sustained during the 3-1 victory over Montpellier last Wednesday. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for three weeks.

Neymar, meanwhile, has missed two consecutive matches due to a minor adductor issue, leaving Lionel Messi to spearhead the attack alongside the 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, with support from Vitinha and Carlos Soler.

READ| T20 World Cup: Team India focused on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet Kaur