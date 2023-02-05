Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Lionel Messi wins match for PSG with stunning curled goal from outside box

Messi put PSG in front just before the hour mark with a glorious first-time strike on his left foot low into the corner of the net from just outside the area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

WATCH: Lionel Messi wins match for PSG with stunning curled goal from outside box
Messi scores against Toulouse.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning second-half winner as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), without the injured Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, rallied from behind to defeat Toulouse 2-1 on Saturday, solidifying their position at the summit of Ligue 1.

Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen gave mid-table Toulouse the advantage at the Parc des Princes with a 20th-minute free-kick, only for Achraf Hakimi to level the score with half-time looming.

Messi then put PSG in the lead just before the hour mark with a stunning first-time strike on his left foot, sending the ball low into the corner of the net from just outside the area. His precision and accuracy were on full display, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of making a save.

Watch:

It was Messi's 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season and his 15th for his club this campaign, as the World Cup-winning superstar stepped up in the absence of PSG's two other star attackers. His impressive tally has been a crucial factor in the team's success, helping them to remain at the top of the table.

The Qatari-owned club is now eight points clear at the summit of the table, with Marseille set to face Nice on Sunday before hosting PSG in the French Cup Round of 16 in the middle of the week.

Kylian Mbappe will be absent from the upcoming Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on February 14 due to a thigh injury sustained during the 3-1 victory over Montpellier last Wednesday. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for three weeks.

Neymar, meanwhile, has missed two consecutive matches due to a minor adductor issue, leaving Lionel Messi to spearhead the attack alongside the 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, with support from Vitinha and Carlos Soler.

READ| T20 World Cup: Team India focused on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet Kaur

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.