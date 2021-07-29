'Legend of Mary Kom will forever live on': Twitterati hail India's Boxing legend after her loss

"Some sports have legends... some have Mary Kom," the commentators said after Boxing legend bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Never a sentiment of a whole country has been summed up in better words than these. Six-time world champion, five-time Asian champion, a medal in Commonwealth Games, twice in Asian Games, once in Olympics on London 2012, Mary Kom has brought a medal from anything and everything she has participated in.

However, her dream of a second Olympic medal was cut short on Wednesday and her journey in the Olympics came to an end after losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on a split decision as the latter won the bout 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The match was as nail-biting as it gets. Valencia won the first round but Mary Kom staged a comeback in the second with a flurry of punches to bag the second. But despite her efforts in the third round, the Colombian boxer was just too good on the day and Mary Kom was not enough.

Playing in her last Olympics, Mary Kom shed a tear after the loss and was as gracious as a sportsperson can be that many Indians would have become emotional after watching the same.

No one knows if the 38-year old will come back to the ring again, but she not only has put India's name on the Boxing map but with her consistency and sheer hard work and passion throughout her elaborate career, she has provided it the glory, it should be in.

Fans, experts, senior journalists gave a fitting tribute to Mary Kom after her loss. Here are some of the reactions:

“Some sports have legends. Some sports have Mary Kom.” Wow now that’s an intro #Boxing #Tokyo2020 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 29, 2021

Graceful in defeat. Thanks for the memories, Mary Kom. Legend — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 29, 2021

Perhaps the end of a glorious career. She did her best. @MangteC — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 29, 2021

Hope we havent seen the last of @MangteC in India jersey. Even if we had what a bloody good journey it has been.#Olympics — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 29, 2021

Mary Kom is a legend & we're proud of her. What an inspiration! Thank you for everything, @MangteC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 29, 2021

Not a fitting farewell but the legend of Mary Kom will live forever!!! #Tokyo2020 #Boxing — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 29, 2021

That was a thrillingly close match. Sad that Mary Kom bows out early from Tokyo Olympics. But her legend in the ring lives on! #Boxing #Olympics — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) July 29, 2021

Mary Kom at World Events: 1 Olympics 6 World Championship Titles (A and as well) 5 Asian Championships (2 as well) 1 CWG1 Asian Games Might be an end of an era of #Boxing. Well played, @MangteC #TokyoOlympics — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 29, 2021

"Some sports have legends, some have Mary Kom" Commentator as @MangteC comes out for her Round of 16 #Boxing bout against Colombia's Valencia Sounds about right!#Tokyo2020 — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 29, 2021

India's Mary Kom bows out of #Tokyo2020 after a defeat against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. Split decision 3:2. What a career it has been! Thank you for everything @MangteC! — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 29, 2021

#MaryKom : I have the willpower to keep@continuing boxing #Tokyo2020 — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) July 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021