'Legend of Mary Kom will forever live on': Twitterati hail India's Boxing legend after her loss

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom's Tokyo Olympics campaign came to an end after losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in Round of 16.


Mary Kom after her defeat in Round of 16 during the Tokyo Olympics | Photo: Tokyo 2020

Updated: Jul 29, 2021, 05:35 PM IST

"Some sports have legends... some have Mary Kom," the commentators said after Boxing legend bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Never a sentiment of a whole country has been summed up in better words than these. Six-time world champion, five-time Asian champion, a medal in Commonwealth Games, twice in Asian Games, once in Olympics on London 2012, Mary Kom has brought a medal from anything and everything she has participated in.

However, her dream of a second Olympic medal was cut short on Wednesday and her journey in the Olympics came to an end after losing to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on a split decision as the latter won the bout 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The match was as nail-biting as it gets. Valencia won the first round but Mary Kom staged a comeback in the second with a flurry of punches to bag the second. But despite her efforts in the third round, the Colombian boxer was just too good on the day and Mary Kom was not enough.

Playing in her last Olympics, Mary Kom shed a tear after the loss and was as gracious as a sportsperson can be that many Indians would have become emotional after watching the same.

No one knows if the 38-year old will come back to the ring again, but she not only has put India's name on the Boxing map but with her consistency and sheer hard work and passion throughout her elaborate career, she has provided it the glory, it should be in.

Fans, experts, senior journalists gave a fitting tribute to Mary Kom after her loss. Here are some of the reactions: