Monaco Diamond League 2022: CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar's attempt of 7.94 sees him finish sixth

Murali Sreeshankar's performance at Monaco Diamond League

After winning the silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who took part in the Monaco Diamond League 2022, finished in the sixth spot.

The new CWG long jump silver medallist had opened with a mediocre 7.61 and his best effort of 7.94m came in the fifth round, which was his highest.

A commendable effort



The 23-year-old national record holder, who is the joint world No. 2 this year with 8.36m, could not even breach the 8m mark in this event. He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

He posted an image of himself at the event on his Instagram story and wrote, "Time to get much-needed recovery after the busy week".

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with the best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.

Talking about Sreeshankar, at the CWG, he had achieved his best jump of 8.08m in his fifth attempt.

