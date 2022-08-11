Search icon
Monaco Diamond League 2022: CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar's attempt of 7.94 sees him finish sixth

The new CWG long jump silver medallist's best effort of 7.94m came in the fifth round, which was his highest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

Monaco Diamond League 2022: CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar's attempt of 7.94 sees him finish sixth
Murali Sreeshankar's performance at Monaco Diamond League

After winning the silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who took part in the Monaco Diamond League 2022, finished in the sixth spot.

READ | Long Jump to Triple Long Jump - Meet the Indian athletes who dominated the sand pit at CWG 2022

The new CWG long jump silver medallist had opened with a mediocre 7.61 and his best effort of 7.94m came in the fifth round, which was his highest.

The 23-year-old national record holder, who is the joint world No. 2 this year with 8.36m, could not even breach the 8m mark in this event. He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

He posted an image of himself at the event on his Instagram story and wrote, "Time to get much-needed recovery after the busy week". 

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with the best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively. 

Talking about Sreeshankar, at the CWG, he had achieved his best jump of 8.08m in his fifth attempt.

(Inputs from PTI)

