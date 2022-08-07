Long Jump to Triple Long Jump - Meet the Indian athletes who dominated the sand pit at CWG 2022

Let's have a look at our athletes who have gone on to make India proud of their achievements.
While it was known that India would sure get medals in boxing and wrestling and then in badminton, table tennis and hockey, no one expected India to even get as many medals in the track and field events.
Especailly the sand pit events, namely Long Jump and Triple Long Jump - Indians have got podium finishes and registered their names in the history books.
So let's have a look at our athletes who have gone on to make India proud of their achievements.
1. Murali Sreeshankar
India's 23-year-old Murali Sreeshankar had scripted history after he won a silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The medal came after agonizingly missing the Gold Coast Games.
Sreeshankar won the silver medal with a best attempt of 8.08m at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
2. Muhammed Anees Yahiya
While he did not win a medal, Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished at a creditable 5th spot in the men's long jump final. His best attempt was of 7.97m.
3. Eldhose Paul
Eldhose Paul created history as he became the first Indian gold medallist at the triple long jump event. Paul recorded a best jump of 17.03m to clinch the top spot.
4. Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid
Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid also became the first Indian athlete to pick up the silver medal at the event. His best jump was of 17.02 metres.
5. Praveen Chitravel
Another Indian triple jumper Praveen Chitravel just missed out on a podium finish as he ended up in the fourth position. His best jump was 16.89m.