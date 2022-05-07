PNB increases interest rates on term deposits. How will it impact your FDs and RDs?

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Term deposits include fixed deposits (FD) and recurring deposits (RD).

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank, one of the largest public banks in the country, has increased interest rates on term deposits in selected buckets with effect from today. According to a communique issued by PNB, it has increased the interest rates by upto 60 basis points or 0.60 percent.

"The rate of interest on domestic/NRE/NRO term deposits were last revised vide IRMD/ALM Deposit circular no.13/2021 dated 31.7.2021. Now the ALCO in its meeting dated 6.5.2022 has decided to revise the interest rates on Domestic Term Deposits with effect from 7.05.2022," the company said in a circular.

Here are the details of PNB's fresh rates.

Single Domestic Term Deposits of less than Rs 2 crore

For maturity bucket of 7 days to 14 days from 2.90% to 3.00%

For maturity bucket of 15 days to 29 days from 2.90% to 3.00%

For maturity bucket of 30 days to 45 days from 2.90% to 3.00%

For maturity bucket of 91 days to 179 days from 3.80% to 4.00%

For maturity bucket of 180 days to 270 days from 4.40% to 4.50%

For maturity bucket of 271 days to <1 year from 4.40% to 4.50%

For maturity bucket of 1 year from 5% to 5.10%

For maturity bucket of >1-2 year from 5% to 5.1%

Single Domestic Term Deposits of less than 2 crore: PNB Uttam

For maturity bucket of 91 days to 179 days from 3.85% to 4.05%

For maturity bucket of 180 days to 270 days from 4.45% to 4.55%

For maturity bucket of 271 days to <1 year from 4.45% to 4.55%

For maturity bucket of 1 year from 5.05% to 5.15%

For maturity bucket of >1-2 year from 5.05% to 5.15%