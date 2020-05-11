In first election affidavit, Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 143 crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who filed nomination for the Legislative Council on Monday, has declared that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but does not own a car.

Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, is contesting his first election ever. Earlier, his son Aaditya became the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election when he was fielded by the party during assembly election last year.

In his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission of India on Monday, he has listed salary, interest, dividend and capital gain as his sources of income.

Thackeray has declared liabilities of Rs 15.50 crore, including loans worth Rs 4.06 crore.

Listing financial assets and sources of income of his family members, Uddhav declared that his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is also editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece 'Saamana', is earning her income from various businesses.

His wife has declared interest, rent, share of profit from firm, dividend and capital gain as her income sources. She also has loan worth Rs 11.44 crore, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61,89,57,443 and Rs 81,37,17,320 worth of immovable assets, as per the affidavit. The liabilities stood at Rs 15,50,36,733.

Since Uddhav has not mentioned both his sons as dependents on him, their assets and liabilities are not reflected in the affidavit.

The affidavit lists personal assets of Uddhav Thackeray worth Rs 76.59 crore, out of which Rs 52.44 crore are immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.

Rashmi Thackeray has property worth Rs 65.09 crore, out of which Rs 28.92 crore is immovable and Rs 36.16 crore movable.

Through Hindu Undivided Family, Uddhav has Rs 1.58 crore movable assets.

Nine seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council are going to polls and all candidates will be elected unopposed. While the Shiv Sena and the NVP have fielded two candidates each, BJP and Congress have declared four and one candidates respectively.

All five ruling alliance candidate, including Thackeray, filed their nominations for the May 21 MLC polls on Friday.

The chief minister is currently not a member of either of the Houses of the state Legislature and needs to get elected before May 28.