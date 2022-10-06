Google Pixel 7 series launch today: Watch the launch event live here for price, sale, specifications and more

Google has confirmed that both Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset.

Google Pixel 7 series will make its global debut today along with Google Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel 7 series comprises two smartphones - Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. Although the company has revealed a few key details about the smartphones, at the Made by Google event today (October 6) it will reveal the price of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with availability and sale date. The Google Pixel 7 series will be the first flagship smartphone range from the company in India after the Google Pixel 3. The tech giant has already confirmed that the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order in India via Flipkart from 8:15pm today.

While pre-ordering the Google Pixel 7 series smartphones on Flipkart, interested buyers are also eligible to get FitBit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,999 and free screen damage protection. The Google Pixel 7 launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and it will be livestream on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can watch the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro India launch live here.

Google Pixel 7 series rumoured specifications

Google has confirmed that both Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset. The smartphones will likely be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. When it comes to RAM, the Pixel 7 is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and on the other hand the Pixel 7 Pro is said to sport 12GB of RAM. Both the devices will run the latest Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to cameras, the Google Pixel 7 series is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the smartphones are expected to get a 10.8MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7 is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, meanwhile the Pixel 7 Pro is believed to feature a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphones will likely get support for 30W fast charging.