From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

The road to launching the fashion designing course has been paved with meticulous planning and preparation.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Raja Rani Coaching, a leading name in tailoring education, is set to embark on an exciting new journey in the realm of fashion education. With a vision to expand their offerings and cater to the growing demand for comprehensive fashion designing courses, Raja Rani is gearing up to introduce a full-fledged fashion designing curriculum.

In preparation for this monumental step, Raja Rani has been actively recruiting top-notch faculty members, including industry experts like Priya MG. These faculty members bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that students receive the highest quality of education.

The road to launching the fashion designing course has been paved with meticulous planning and preparation.

Faculty members have been undergoing extensive training for over three months, equipping them with the skills and expertise necessary to deliver an exceptional learning experience to students.
Scheduled to commence on June 15, 2024, the fashion designing course promises to cover a wide range of subjects essential for aspiring fashion designers.

From sketching and garment construction to fabric selection and fashion marketing, students can expect a comprehensive curriculum that prepares them for success in the dynamic world of fashion.

One of the key highlights of Raja Rani's upcoming fashion designing course is its accessibility. Recognizing the diverse needs of students, RajaRani aims to make quality education accessible to everyone, including those from rural areas or those who prefer online learning. By offering flexible learning options, Raja Rani ensures that aspiring fashion designers can pursue their dreams regardless of their geographical location or personal circumstances.

As Raja Rani Coaching sets its sights on the future, the launch of the fashion designing course marks a significant milestone in its journey towards empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the fashion industry. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Raja Rani continues to redefine the landscape of fashion education, inspiring a new generation of creative minds to unleash their potential.

 

