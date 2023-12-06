Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

Baryl Vanneihsangi is quite popular on Instagram. She has worked as a TV presenter, anchor and hostess. Here's all you need to know about her.

Baryl Vannaisangi won the Mizoram assembly election from the Aizwal Sounth-III constituency. Baryl, 32, became the youngest woman MLA in the state. She is a member of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), who defeated F Lalnunmawia, a candidate for the Mizo National Front (MNF), with 9,370 votes.

Here's everything you need to know about Baryl Vannaisangi:

Baryl has pursued her master of arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya.



She was a television presenter and radio host earlier.



With over 252k followers on Instagram, she enjoys considerable popularity. Her Instagram bio reads: “TV Presenter/Hostess/Anchor/Politician”.



According to reports, Baryl has no criminal records against her.



Baryl Vanneihsangi has advocated for gender equality and spoken out in favour of it.

Mizoram Assembly Elections result 2023:

After gaining 27 seats in the 40-member Mizoram legislative election, the ZPM overthrew the MNF. The MNF, under Zoramthanga's leadership, lost ten seats. Out of the 23 seats contested, the BJP secured two seats, while the Congress managed to secure just one seat. For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ran for four seats, came up empty.

The Election Commission of India announced the results of the Mizoram Assembly elections on Monday, and only three female candidates prevailed- ZPM's Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii from Aizawl South-III and Lunglei East constituencies respectively, and MNF candidate Prova Chakma.