Headlines

Meet actress who entered Bollywood by chance, became a superstar, faced heartbreak 3 times, is unrecognisable now

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

‘Leave software job, sell lehengas in Chandni Chowk’: IIT graduate's advice sparks social media debate

Kamal Nath meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi after MP poll loss; asked to step down as state chief

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

Meet actress who entered Bollywood by chance, became a superstar, faced heartbreak 3 times, is unrecognisable now

8 muscle-building exercises

Top 10 foreign OTT series of 2023

Top 10 countries that eat the most chocolates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

HomeIndia

India

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

Baryl Vanneihsangi is quite popular on Instagram. She has worked as a TV presenter, anchor and hostess. Here's all you need to know about her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baryl Vannaisangi won the Mizoram assembly election from the Aizwal Sounth-III constituency. Baryl, 32, became the youngest woman MLA in the state. She is a member of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), who defeated F Lalnunmawia, a candidate for the Mizo National Front (MNF), with 9,370 votes.

Here's everything you need to know about Baryl Vannaisangi:

  • Baryl has pursued her master of arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya. 
     
  • She was a television presenter and radio host earlier. 
     
  • With over 252k followers on Instagram, she enjoys considerable popularity. Her Instagram bio reads: “TV Presenter/Hostess/Anchor/Politician”.
     
  • According to reports, Baryl has no criminal records against her.
     
  • Baryl Vanneihsangi has advocated for gender equality and spoken out in favour of it.

Mizoram Assembly Elections result 2023:
After gaining 27 seats in the 40-member Mizoram legislative election, the ZPM overthrew the MNF. The MNF, under Zoramthanga's leadership, lost ten seats. Out of the 23 seats contested, the BJP secured two seats, while the Congress managed to secure just one seat. For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ran for four seats, came up empty.

The Election Commission of India announced the results of the Mizoram Assembly elections on Monday, and only three female candidates prevailed- ZPM's Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii from Aizawl South-III and Lunglei East constituencies respectively, and MNF candidate Prova Chakma. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

Madhur Mittal was wary of not mimicking Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic 800: 'You end up making a mockery...' | Exclusive

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Counting of votes today, three-way fight between MNF, ZPM, Congress

Relieve pain and discomfort with premium electric hot bags on Amazon

Cyclone Michaung landfall process starts, likely to continue for next 3 hours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE