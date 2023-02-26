Search icon
Wedding shocker: Hotel staff beat guests with sticks and belts in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “The BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Wedding shocker: Hotel staff beat guests with sticks and belts in Ghaziabad, video goes viral
Guests and workers at a hotel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, fought with one other during a wedding ceremony on Sunday, causing chaotic scenes.

Twitter footage shows hotel employees beating up visitors with sticks, rods, and belts as terrified ladies flee away from the violence. Several others have taken refuge by lying down on the ground for cover.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, attendees at the wedding ceremony fought with bouncers and hotel personnel when they refused to play DJ music beyond midnight. A lady was among the five wounded in the accident. It has been speculated that a prominent member of the BJP owns the hotel.

Nine suspects have already been detained on the basis of the video, and the search for the others is ongoing.

In the report, DCP Ravi Kumar stated, “a wedding cocktail party was going on at Grand IRS at 2 o'clock in the night. The people present in the party demanded to play DJ late night. The hotel owner objected to this. Controversy increased on this matter. After which 15-20 boys of the hotel beat up the people who came to celebrate the party with sticks and rods. On the basis of the video, 9 accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused as well.”

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “The BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP.”

