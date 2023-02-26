Search icon
Meet Ujala alias 'Robinhood', Jaguar thief who robbed rich people in Pune, did charity in Bihar, got arrested in Punjab

Police said a foreign-made pistol, three expensive wrist watches, gold ornaments and other things have been recovered from him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

We have heard about the story of Robinhood who used to rob the rich and distributed money among poor people. And now, Pune Police has arrested 'Robinhood' in India. The 33-year-old man, "Robinhood', has been arrested from Jalandhar, Punjab. 

The man has been identified as Mohammed Irfan alias Ujala alias ‘Robin Hood’. He entered a Pune high-end society in a Jaguar with a fake number plate. Reports suggest that he spends a large amount on charity at his native place in Sitamarhi. 

Irfan hails from Jogiya Khera village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The Pune police’s Crime Branch arrested him on February 23 and brought him to Pune on Saturday, Indian Express reported. An FIR was lodged at Chaturshringi police station.

Police said a foreign-made pistol, 12 live cartridges, three expensive wrist watches, gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from a house in Sindh Society on Baner Road on February 10.

Investigations revealed that a car owned by one Dhanpal Singh was used by Irfan and three aides Sunil Yadav, unit Yadav and Rajesh Yadav.  

The other three accused were arrested by Tamil Nadu police in a theft case. While the police arrested Irfan from Jalandhar after about eight days.

