Weather update: IMD issues red alert for several states till May 30; check list, IMD forecast here

The IMD also warned that warm night conditions could exacerbate heat stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in northern parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, over the next few days.

A senior IMD scientist stated that a red alert has been issued for Rajasthan and Haryana due to extreme heat, while Punjab is under an orange alert for the next two days, to be followed by a red alert.

“The maximum temperature in West Rajasthan’s Phalodi was 51 degrees Celsius. Similar temperatures are expected for the next 3-4 days in Rajasthan, hence the red alert. Haryana is also under a red alert. For Punjab, we have issued an orange alert for two days and then a red alert,” he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on X, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on May 27, 2024.”

Red alerts have been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a “very high likelihood” of heat-related illnesses and heatstroke for all age groups.

Temperatures soared to a sweltering 50 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, Rajasthan, on Sunday. This marks the highest temperature recorded in India since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged 50.8 degrees Celsius. Phalodi holds India's all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 19, 2016.

In Rajasthan, temperatures reached 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 48 degrees in Jaisalmer, and 47.2 degrees in Bikaner. The state’s disaster management department has directed district collectors to provide relief to people, animals, and birds from the heat.

Data shows that at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher on Saturday.

The extreme heat is expected to continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 29. The hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will also be affected.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves between 1998 and 2017. India reported 3,812 heatwave-related deaths between 2015 and 2022, with Andhra Pradesh alone accounting for 2,419 fatalities, the government informed Parliament in July last year.