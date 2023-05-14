Search icon
Vande Bharat Express train Puri-Howrah likely to be flagged off on May 15, check fare, timings, stoppages

Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express train is likely to be flagged off on May 15, 2023. Check Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express timings, fares and stoppages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express train Puri-Howrah likely to be flagged off on May 15, check fare, timings, stoppages
Representational Image

By the end of June 2023, India would have introduced at least five new Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains. The Puri-Howrah train, one of the five new Vande Bharat trains, will debut the following week, most likely on May 15.

For the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, known as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the railways have set a goal of operating at least 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

The New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat train will debut after the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train. Another Vande Bharat train on the Patna-Ranchi line is anticipated to run after the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati train. The first train in the northeast will be the Vande Bharat train in Guwahati.

The first Vande Bharat express train, which has been operating on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri line since December 30, 2022, would be replaced by this one in West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Express train: Puri-Howrah timings, fare and stoppages
According to reports, the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will depart from Howrah in West Bengal at 5:50 in the morning and arrive in Puri, Odisha, at 11:50. According to reports, the Vande Bharat will depart from Puri at 2 pm and arrive in Howrah at 7:30 pm.

The Puri-Howrah train is reportedly scheduled to stop at the following stations: Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Haldia.

The fare for Chair Car is anticipated to be Rs 1,590 (including $308 for food) and for Executive Class to be Rs 2,815 (with Rs 369 for catering). However, catering is not included in the ticket if a passenger selects "no food."

After the Vande Bharat express train's successful trial run on the Howrah-Puri route, the Odisha government has urged the addition of more semi-high-speed trains on the Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad, Puri-Raipur, and Puri-Howrah lines.

