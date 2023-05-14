Search icon
Police claimed that after dispersing the rioters with tear gas, the situation got under control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Maharashtra: 1 killed, 8 injured, vehicles set on fire over ‘offensive’ Instagram post; Section 144 imposed in Akola
Twitter: @ANI

Reports of violent clashes and stone-throwing between two groups in Maharashtra's Akola prompted the police to impose prohibitory orders in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPc on Saturday night. 

Up to eight persons, including two police officers, were hurt during the clashes, and one was killed, and a large police presence had to be sent into the area to reestablish peace and order, according to the police. The Old City police station neighbourhood of Akola is where the fights started.

According to police sources, a crowd gathered at the Akola police station late on Saturday night in response to an 'offensive' Instagram post criticising a religious leader.

In order to preserve law and order, District Magistrate Neema Arora issued an order imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the unauthorised gathering of individuals, in four police station areas throughout the city.

"Clashes erupted between two groups and they pelted stones at each other and vehicles were also torched. Section 144 was also imposed in three different police station areas. Eight people have been injured and immediate police action was taken to control the violence,” Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said. 

Police were promptly called when two groups started fighting violently. The unruly crowd has caused damage to some vehicles. The situation is under control now. he rioters were dispersed by police using tear gas. 

According to SP Ghuge, the police have opened two cases and detained 26 people in relation to the incident.

Devendra Fadnavis, the guardian minister of the Akola district and the state's deputy chief minister, reportedly kept an eye on the situation and pleaded with people to keep calm.

After the event, there was an increase in security in the city, according to ASP Raut.

She claimed that 1,000 members of the State Reserve Police from Amravati had been stationed in Akola. 

(with inputs from agencies)

