UP Nikay Chunav 2023 results live updates: Close contest between BJP and SP

Today, the results for Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls will be declared. The counting of votes has began at 8 am for the two phases of the Nagar Nikay Chunav elections and two Assembly constituencies' by-polls in Suar and Chhanbey. Out of the 4.32 crore eligible voters, around 53 per cent cast their votes during the two phases. The Election Commission data indicates that 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected after the results are announced. Senior political leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Brajesh Pathak, campaigned extensively for their respective parties. While BJP focused on infrastructure development in their "nagar vikas sankalp patra," Akhilesh targeted the ruling government over law and order issues.

