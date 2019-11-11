Headlines

Shocking! Woman finds hidden camera inside loo in Pune cafe, post goes viral

The incident happened in Cafe BeHive, which is located in the Hinjewadi area of Pune.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 08:23 AM IST

A cafe in Pune is in the News for all the wrong reasons. In a shocking incident, a woman found a camera hidden in the female washroom.  The camera was active and was recording everything when found. 

The incident happened in Cafe BeHive, which is located in the Hinjewadi area of Pune.  

A twitter thread with every detail of the incident is going viral. As per the thread, the management 'tried to bride them' asking 'what do you guys want'. The cafe management also deleted their reviews on Zomato. 

Three days back the woman shared a series of Instagram stories depicting the entire incident. Screenshots of her Instagram stories have gone viral and people are coming in support of the woman.  As the post has created outrage on social media, Pune Police came to intervene saying the matter was forwarded to the local police station so they could take "necessary action".

Actress Richa Chadha also shared the screenshots on her Twitter page, asking to book those who are responsible for the crime. 

Pune Police promptly replied to Richa Chadha's tweet, saying "They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action". 

The entire incident has left netizens in shock.

 

