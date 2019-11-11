Shocking! Woman finds hidden camera inside loo in Pune cafe, post goes viral

The incident happened in Cafe BeHive, which is located in the Hinjewadi area of Pune.

A cafe in Pune is in the News for all the wrong reasons. In a shocking incident, a woman found a camera hidden in the female washroom. The camera was active and was recording everything when found.

The incident happened in Cafe BeHive, which is located in the Hinjewadi area of Pune.

A twitter thread with every detail of the incident is going viral. As per the thread, the management 'tried to bride them' asking 'what do you guys want'. The cafe management also deleted their reviews on Zomato.

A girl discovered a camera fitted in the ladies washroom in Cafe BeHive, Hinjewadi, Pune. When she complained to the management, she & her friends were told to wait, while they secretly removed the camera & did not address the concern properly.



(1/n) — Yer a Geezer 'arry (@romaticize) November 5, 2019

Three days back the woman shared a series of Instagram stories depicting the entire incident. Screenshots of her Instagram stories have gone viral and people are coming in support of the woman. As the post has created outrage on social media, Pune Police came to intervene saying the matter was forwarded to the local police station so they could take "necessary action".

We would be happy to help ma’am. Can we help you in anyway to file an official complaint at the respective police station? You may DM us your number if you wish to discuss over a call — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) November 5, 2019

Actress Richa Chadha also shared the screenshots on her Twitter page, asking to book those who are responsible for the crime.

Have deleted my previous tweet, as someone pointed out a mistake. Behive, Hinjewadi was filming women in the ladies toilet. This is the limit of perversion. They have to be brought to book. RT widely. @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/sPW7lWLSYS — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 6, 2019

Pune Police promptly replied to Richa Chadha's tweet, saying "They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action".

We have got in touch with @PCcityPolice to look into this as it’s in there jurisdiction. They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) November 6, 2019

The entire incident has left netizens in shock.

Let’s spread this via #metooindia & Dear @Zomato can you pls help remove Cafe BeHive Hinjawadi Pune from your database entirely, let’s boycott them socially for such an act. Honoured @PMCPune @PuneCityPolice @CPPuneCity please can we look at this matter with utmost diligence. — Koshal Sharm (@SharmKoshal) November 6, 2019

Never... Never... Never complain to the management/staff in such case. Take proof and immediately file a complaint at the nearest police station.

No cafe/org will ever want to address such issue in open and will always try to suppress it for their benefit. — Bourbon (@bubun_s) November 5, 2019

This is so f--king scary. I live in the same area and I am really glad I have never been to this restaurant. Honestly I find most restaurants in Hinjewadi pretty shady — Ritika Tiwari (@indianscrewup) November 5, 2019