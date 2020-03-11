Scindia was 'not at all sidelined': Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday rejected the claims that Scindia resigned because he was sidelined by the party.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Singh said that he was 'not at all sidelined' and no decision in Gwalior Chambal Division of Madhya Pradesh was taken without his consent in the last 16 months since the Congress came to power.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!," he wrote on Twitter.

"...He sees a great Future for India under ModiShah Govt when our Banks are collapsing our rupee is plummeting our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed. So be it," Singh said in another tweet.

"...he should replace Amit Shah or Nirmala Seetharaman and knowing his talent he would certainly do a better job then either of them. May he grow under ModiShah Tutelage. Our best wishes to you Maharaj," he added.

The comment comes at a time when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is set to collapse after 22 MLAs including six ministers submitted their resignations to governor Lalji Tandon. The development came hours after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia dumped the Congress, ending 18-year-long association with it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting had fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.