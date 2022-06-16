Scam alert: Fake call centre busted in Delhi for duping people on 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan'

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

Cyber Police station North West District busted a fake call centre duping people on the pretext of providing `Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan` at discounted rates. Three persons were arrested in the case. The accused were identified as Saleem Khan, Jyoti and Mehvish.

According to DCP North West, they mainly targeted poor people in the name of govt loan offer at a discounted rate and cheated more than 200 innocents in the last one year.

The matter came to light when a person namely Dinesh received a message from one unknown mobile number that he can get Pradhan Mantri (PM) Mudra Loan of Rs 2 lakhs on 50 per cent discounted rate.

"The complainant contacted at the given mobile number wherein the alleged asked him to send a copy of documents on WhatsApp and Rs 1,200 as registration fee. The complainant provided his documents through WhatsApp. Thereafter, the alleged induced the complainant to transfer Rs 8,950 at the name of insurance. The alleged further induced the complainant to transfer Rs. 18500 as other government taxes for getting the loan of Rs. 2 lacs approved," the DCP North West said.

"The complainant transferred a total of Rs 28,650 to the alleged bank account provided by the alleged person. The alleged informed the complainant that his loan file was cancelled and asked to pay Rs 7,000 more for clearing his loan file. Then the complainant realized that he was duped and cheated. No loan amount was received by the complainant. The alleged unknown persons cheated him on the pretext of PM Mudra Loan," the DCP added.

During the investigation, an enquiry was conducted into the matter and details from the concerned beneficiary bank were obtained and thoroughly scrutinized. On the basis of inputs and collected detailed information, the team raided a location in the Uttam Nagar area where a call centre was found running and apprehended three persons from the spot.

"During their sustained interrogation, it was found that accused Saleem Khan is the main mastermind and he hired other two females for running this fake call center," the DCP said.