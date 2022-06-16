Agnipath scheme: Youth Congress workers stage protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Image source: Twitter

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a rally on Thursday against the recently-announced "Agnipath" scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, which they said is misleading the country's youngsters.

Also, READ: ‘Riots caused by greedy leaders with minds full of black dirt’: Mamata Banerjee on Nupur Sharma row

युवाओं के सपनों को चकनाचूर करना बंद करो,

सेना में युवाओं को ठेके पर रोजगार देने वाली योजना वापस लो!



मोदी सरकार द्वारा सेना में युवाओं को ठेके पर रोजगार देने के लिए लाई गई "अग्नीपथ योजना" के खिलाफ युवा कांग्रेस का हल्ला बोल। pic.twitter.com/PXlKEPFPvf — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 16, 2022

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre. The IYC activists said they were marching from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police.

Another group of people said they were staging a peaceful protest at Connaught Place but were detained by police. They also accused the police of using force against them.

Police said six people were detained for staging protests without permission.

A senior police officer said there were "five to six" people who came to Connaught Place to protest against the "Agnipath" scheme.

"They applied for permission to take out a march around 6.30 pm, but were denied. We tried to persuade them, saying since they do not have permission, they cannot take out a march. As they still tried to take out a march, they were detained around 7.30 pm and taken to the Mandir Marg police station," the officer said.

Two gates of the Rajiv Chowk metro station were briefly closed.

"Due to security reasons, Gate No. 5 and 6 are closed at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. All other gates are operational," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.