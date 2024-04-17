Ram Navami 2024: Know shubh muhurat, vidhi for puja and more

On Ram Navami, devotees across the country actively participate in various sacred rituals in temples, perform pujas, observe fasts and chant mantras to express their deep reverence towards Lord Rama.

Ram Navami, a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is observed today (17 April). It falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri which started on April 9 and ends on April 17.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi commences at 1:23 PM on April 16 and concludes at 3:14 PM on April 17. The suggested time for carrying out the Ram Navami puja lies between 11:03 AM and 1:38 PM on April 17, with Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment (the moment when Shri Rama was born) at 12:21 PM.

Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious occasion, many devotees observe a strict fast for the whole day, from sunrise to sunset. You may wish to break the fast post-sunset or extend it till after performing the significant puja rituals, and then consume your meal.

Devotees wake up early, perform ablutions, and wear clean clothes.

Make sure the designated area for prayer is clean before placing the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Perform the puja of Lord Rama by offering sandalwood, flowers, new clothes, etc. Then, light the incense sticks and diya.

Chant the readings from the Ramcharitmanas and the Ramayana. Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

