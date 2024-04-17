Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saira Banu shares her opinion on Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's clash over live-in relationships: 'I would never...'

Ram Navami 2024: Know shubh muhurat, vidhi for puja and more

'Determined to free country from menace of Naxalism': Amit Shah after 29 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for this week, respite for Delhi-NCR; check full forecast

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's century power RR to 2-wicket win over KKR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saira Banu shares her opinion on Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's clash over live-in relationships: 'I would never...'

DNA TV Show: How can Israel strike back against Iran? Know options here

Not Thalapathy Vijay or Dhanush; Sandeep Reddy Vanga says this Tamil star can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal

This animal is more dangerous than lion, tiger

Difference between normal AC and inverter AC

Dibakar Banerjee films ranked from best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Saira Banu shares her opinion on Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's clash over live-in relationships: 'I would never...'

Not Thalapathy Vijay or Dhanush; Sandeep Reddy Vanga says this Tamil star can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

HomeIndia

India

Ram Navami 2024: Know shubh muhurat, vidhi for puja and more

On Ram Navami, devotees across the country actively participate in various sacred rituals in temples, perform pujas, observe fasts and chant mantras to express their deep reverence towards Lord Rama.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:50 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ram Navami, a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is observed today (17 April). It falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri which started on April 9 and ends on April 17.

On Ram Navami, devotees across the country actively participate in various sacred rituals in temples, perform pujas, observe fasts and chant mantras to express their deep reverence towards Lord Rama.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi commences at 1:23 PM on April 16 and concludes at 3:14 PM on April 17. The suggested time for carrying out the Ram Navami puja lies between 11:03 AM and 1:38 PM on April 17, with Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment (the moment when Shri Rama was born) at 12:21 PM. 

Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious occasion, many devotees observe a strict fast for the whole day, from sunrise to sunset. You may wish to break the fast post-sunset or extend it till after performing the significant puja rituals, and then consume your meal. 

Devotees wake up early, perform ablutions, and wear clean clothes.

Make sure the designated area for prayer is clean before placing the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Perform the puja of Lord Rama by offering sandalwood, flowers, new clothes, etc. Then, light the incense sticks and diya. 

Chant the readings from the Ramcharitmanas and the Ramayana. Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

Meet lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, he is now…

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Meet Shivam Kumar, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR 19, he is from...

Isha Ambani’s Rs 820000 crore company forays into new segment, to now sell…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement