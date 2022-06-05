Nabbed fiance for fraud, now arrested herself: Who is Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’ Junmoni Rabha?

Photo: Insta/Junmoni Rabha

Assam policewoman Junmoni Rabha, who has been in the news twice this year, was arrested on Saturday. In January, she was in headlines after a leaked audio of a telephone call with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan. A month ago, she got her fiance arrested in a case of fraud.

The Police Sub Inspector (SI) was arrested in Majuli in connection with the fraud case against her fiance, which includes charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, it was reported. Rabha has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Majuli district.

Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’

Rabha is currently serving as an SI in Nagaon district’s at Kaliabor police station. When serving in Majuli, she had filed an FIR against her fiance Rana Pogag for allegedly defrauding some people with the promise of contracts and jobs in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC). They had been engaged in October 2021 and were set to tie the knot in November this year.

Pogag was subsequently arrested and is currently in Majuli jail. While she was first referred to as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabangg cop' after her fiance’s arrest, allegations were made against the SI later on.

Rabha was engulfed in controversy back in January when a leaked telephone call in which she stood her ground in front of requests from a state MLA. There was an altercation between the two over alleged harassment of people in the MLA’s constituency by the SI. After the news built up, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that due respect must be given to an elected representative.

Troubled waters for acclaimed cop

Two people who are contractors have accused Rabha’s fiance Rana Pogag of allegedly duping them in two separate FIRs. They claim that they were introduced to Pogag by SI Rabha and they had given their money to him on the cop’s perusal in order to get ONGC contracts.

The SI was questioned for two day and then arrested. While she has been named in the FIR, Rabha was not an accused. Rabha was taken to the Majuli District Jail in Garmur.

(With inputs from agencies)