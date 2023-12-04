Headlines

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: ZPM crosses halfway mark, leads on 22 seats, says ECI trends

ANI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Early counting trends in Mizoram on Monday showed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) edging towards victory. According to the Election Commission of India, the ZPM was seen leading in 22 assembly constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 10 seats at 9:52 am.

The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in one seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two seats. As per the latest Election Commission of India data, Lalduhoma, the ZPM chief ministerial candidate is leading from Serchhip constituency with 1390 votes.

The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 a.m.The counting is being conducted in 13 centres across the state and in 40 counting halls.There are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state.

Nearly 4000 personnel are involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election commission.Counting in the Northeast state, which was initially scheduled for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday.Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7.These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election.He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), positioning itself as the primary challenger in this election, has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against the three-time Chief Minister.The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in the innermost Cordon and state police has been deployed in the outer Cordon"...We started at 8 a.m. with the postal ballots...Now we have started with round one of EVMs...Everything is peaceful... We have 12 counting halls...We are prepared for any victory procession and any celebrations that happen... We have CAPF deployed in the innermost Cordon and state police in the outer Cordon...," Nazuk Kumar, Deputy Commissioner.

