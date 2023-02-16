Mahashivratri: Traffic routes from Ghaziabad to Delhi-Noida diverted tomorrow, check details

To manage the crowd on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the traffic police have implemented route diversions in the area surrounding the Dudheshwarnath temple. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the area, and light vehicles will be diverted, according to ADCP Traffic Ramanand Kushwaha. The diversion plan will be enforced until the evening of February 18, and police have been deployed to ensure the security of Kanwaris, with CCTV cameras monitoring the temple.

Vehicles traveling from Mohannagar to Lalkuan on GT Road will not be able to proceed towards Hapur Tiraha. Instead, these vehicles will be diverted from Sajan Mor via Vivekanand Nagar flyover and Hapur Chungi via Meerut Road Tiraha to Rajnagar Extension. Similarly, heavy vehicles traveling from Lalkuan to Mohannagar will be diverted from Hapur Tiraha to Rajnagar Extension via Meerut Tiraha and ALT Intersection.

Vehicles going from Hapur Chungi to Old Bus Adda and Tiraha will not be allowed, and the movement of all vehicles going towards Ghantaghar from Hapur Tiraha will be diverted to Old Bus Stand. Small vehicles heading towards Lalkuan from Meerut Road Tiraha can take the Thakurdwara flyover directly.

ACDP Traffic has urged motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the diverted areas to prevent traffic congestion. To avoid any inconvenience, drivers can call the traffic helpline number 9643322904 or the Traffic Inspector Second/Urban Area at 7398000808.

Therefore, if you are planning to visit the Dudheshwarnath temple, take note of the diversion plan and try to leave a little earlier to reach your destination on time. The police are working hard to ensure the safety and security of all devotees, and we can contribute to the smooth running of the event by cooperating with them and following their instructions.

