Meet Pratima Devi, Delhi's beloved 'Dog Amma', 80-year-old woman who takes care of over 200 stray dogs

Pratima Devi, also known as 'Dog Amma' and 'Delhi Dog Lady,' is an 80-year-old woman who has been taking care of over 200 street dogs for over 30 years. She resides in Saket, South Delhi, where she runs a tea shop and also collects garbage from the streets. Her love and compassion for dogs have earned her the respect and admiration of many in the area.

Upon moving to Delhi in 1984, Pratima Devi developed a fondness for dogs. Ever since that day, she has dedicated her life to looking after and defending neighborhood stray dogs. Pratima Devi's attempts to help and care for these dogs have continued despite several hurdles from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the years.

More than 200 stray dogs have taken shelter in her home, where they are all fed and looked after. Locals appreciate visiting her tea shop because they respect her love and sympathy for dogs. Pratima Devi has received multiple accolades in recognition of her commitment to animal care, including awards from numerous animal welfare organisations.

Many people in the neighbourhood have been motivated to act similarly to promote animal welfare by Pratima Devi's unselfish dedication to the well-being of street dogs. Her initiatives have also raised awareness of the problem of stray dogs in Delhi and the requirement for more animal-friendly laws.

Pratima Devi is still passionate about helping animals despite her age, and many people find encouragement in her devotion to this cause. Her narrative serves as a tribute to the strength of kindness and the beneficial effect one person can have on many people's lives.

Read more: Army jawan lynched in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, here's what happened