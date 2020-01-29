Maharashtra: At least 26 killed in bus-auto collision in Nashik; PM, Fadnavis send their condolences

As many as 26 people were killed and 32 more injured after a speeding state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Tuesday evening.

Media reports reveal that the incident happened on the Malegaon Deola Road after the rear tyre of the bus burst leading to the collision. After the crash, both the vehicle fell into the roadside well.

The police officials informed that the impact was so devastating that the bus dragged the auto-rickshaw into a nearby roadside well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the death of the passengers in the incident.

"The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," PMO tweeted.

The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2020

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis sent his condolences to the bereaved families on Twitter. "Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers," he tweeted.

Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers. https://t.co/UQofNkzGHj — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 28, 2020

State Transport Minister Anil Parab promised a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased and Rs 5 Lakh to the accused."The accident near Nashik is very unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased, and free medical treatment to all the injured," he said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run (MSRTC) bus was headed towards Kalwan from Nasik when the incident happened, a police official said.