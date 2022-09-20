Jodhpur: Son ruthlessly beats elderly father on street, arrested | Photo: ANI (Screengrab)

On Monday, a horrifying video of a man ruthlessly striking his father with a wooden plank in the open on a street within the Ratanada police station's jurisdiction in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, appeared on social media. The video is being widely shared on social media sites.

The man and his father were seen yelling at one other in a CCTV video that news agency ANI released on Monday. Soon after, the son in the white t-shirt loses control, takes up a piece of wood that is lying on the ground, and begins savagely beating his father. He eventually throws away the wooden plank out of frustration.

#WATCH | A video of a son beating his father in Rajasthan's Jodhpur went viral



The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/3RScDVlOi4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, it appears that a few neighbours, who are not seen in the video, step in and attempt to confront him for acting violently toward his father from a distance. He then threatens them to leave and continues abusing his father.

The man can also be seen repeatedly slapping his father while the argument goes on. When several neighbours tried to stop him once more, he even picked up a nearby plastic can and indicated that he would hit them with it. The elderly man, however, prevents him from doing so.

The accused in the video has reportedly beaten his father before, according to the station house officer of the Ratanada Police Station in Jodhpur, who spoke to the media. The son and his father frequently argue about home-related issues. The day prior to the event, the man misbehaved with his father as well, according to the police official.

The SHO also stated that the accused was detained in accordance with CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure) 151. It should be remembered that Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) permits a police officer to make an arrest without a warrant or a magistrate's permission just prior to the conduct of a crime in order to stop that crime from being committed.

