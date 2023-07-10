Indian man ties up girlfriend, buries her alive in Australia: Know shocking reason behind ‘act of revenge’

Victim Jasmine Kaur and accused Tarikjot Singh (Photo - Twitter)

In yet another shocking crime story, this time originating from Australia, an Indian-origin man stalked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, only to tie her up with cables and bury her alive. The accused in the case is Tarikjot Singh, who allegedly murdered his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Kaur.

Jasmine Kaur was a nursing student from India, who was brutally killed and was made to suffer till her last moment by her ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh, according to the prosecutor in Australia. Kaur was killed in a chilling act of revenge after Singh had a breakdown, according to the local news.

As per the local news reports, Jasmine Kaur was at her place of work in Adelaide when she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh. Singh had reportedly had a mental breakdown after the couple had broken up, and he committed the murder as an act of revenge.

After kidnapping Kaur, Singh forced her into the boot of his car and tied up her hands and legs with a cable. She was then buried alive by the accused in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges, where she likely died of suffocation and asphyxiation.

The accused has been given a life imprisonment sentence for the heinous crime and is unlikely to get bail. While the killing of Jasmine Kaur had been in the news since 2021, when she was killed, it was not until February this year that Tarikjot Singh pled guilty to the murder.

Tarikjot confessed that he had murdered his former girlfriend in an act of rage and revenge for breaking up with him, which prompted him to plan such a heinous death for Kaur.

Jasmine Kaur’s mother said in a victim report as per ABC News, “There was no one to rescue her, she spent her last hour on the earth with the worst of humanity. Jasmine is gone and I am heartbroken, she was a precious little girl.”

