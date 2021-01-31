India following Swami Vivekananda in empowering poor: PM Modi

Headlines

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin replaces this star bowler in Team India’s final WC squad; know reason

Imagine winning Rs 90,000 just for being lazy, here's what you need to know about 'Festival of Laziness’

Meet wife of IAS Suhas LY, who is PCS officer and crowned Mrs India 2019; know her journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Health benefits of drinking hot lemon water in the morning

9 cartoon shows that 90s kids grew up watching

11 highly educated South Indian actresses 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement from ODIs after CWC'23 at the age of just 24

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

HomeIndia

India

India following Swami Vivekananda in empowering poor: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda named this journal Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of our nation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Swami Vivekananda wanted empowerment to be taken to the poor, if the poor themselves cannot easily go to empowerment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. 

"First, he wanted empowerment to be taken to the poor, if the poor themselves cannot easily go to empowerment. Second, he said about India`s poor, They are to be given ideas; their eyes are to be opened to what is going on in the world around them and then they will work out their own salvation," PM Modi said while addressing the 125th-anniversary celebrations of "Prabuddha Bharata" journal, which was started by Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister asserted that this is the approach with which India is moving ahead today. Referring to Swami Vivekanand`s letter to the Maharaja of Mysore and to Swami Ramakrishnananda, the Prime Minister underlined two clear thoughts in the Hindu philosopher`s approach to empower the poor.

"If the poor cannot access banks, then banks must reach the poor. That is what the Jan Dhan Yojana did. If the poor cannot access insurance, then insurance must reach the poor. This is what the Jan Suraksha schemes did. If the poor cannot access health-care, then we must take health-care to the poor. This is what the Ayushman Bharat scheme did. Roads, education, electricity and internet connectivity are being taken to every corner of the country, especially to the poor. This is igniting aspirations among the poor. And, it is these aspirations that are driving the growth of the country," he further emphasised. 

"Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has been living and breathing for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite contrary predictions. He wanted to make India `Prabuddha` or awakened," said PM Modi. 

The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda named this journal Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of our nation. 

"He wanted to create an awakened India. Those who understand Bharat, are aware that it is beyond just political or territorial entity," he added. 

The Prime Minister further stated, Prabuddha Bharata is a special journal. 

"It is an iconic journal closely associated with Swamivivekanand himself. It is also among the longest-running English journals in the country. There is a powerful thought behind this name," he added. 

"Swami Vivekananda had great compassion for the poor, he truly believed that poverty was at the root of every problem. Therefore, poverty had to be removed from the nation," said PM Modi. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze, bags India's third medal in Sailing

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Pakistan legend's heartfelt response to Sachin Tendulkar's post for Arjun and Sara melts hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE