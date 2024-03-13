Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Google Pay, PhonePe get better grip on UPI market, companies seek to end free UPI transactions and charge…

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

US citizen found dead in five-star hotel room in Mumbai, police launch probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Meanings of dreams about vultures

IPL legends who never won Purple Cap

Greatest Indian inventions and discoveries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

HomeIndia

India

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Uddhav Thackeray said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with PM Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday once again asked Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the BJP if he was being ''insulted'', saying that the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Speaking at a rally at Pusad in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, Thackeray said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing.

''I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the alliance of Sena(UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers,'' he said.

Last week, responding to Thackeray's offer to Gadkari to contest as a candidate of the opposition, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had mocked the Sena (UBT) chief, saying it was like a man in the street offering someone to make US president. Gadkari was a prominent leader of the BJP, but the first list did not have names from Maharashtra as seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and its allies were not complete, Fadnavis had said. 

Thackeray, meanwhile, termed the notification of the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as an ''election jumla (slogan).'' Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and others coming to India (from neighbouring countries) are welcome but the timing of the notification was suspect as elections would be soon announced, Thackeray said. 

It had been more than four years since the abrogation of Article 370, but no elections have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits have not yet returned to their homes in Kashmir, he said. The BJP should first bring Kashmiri pandits back to Kashmir and then implement the CAA, Thackeray said.

In the coming elections, there is the BJP which is creating enmity between religions and wants to change the Constitution, and on the other hand, there is the INDIA bloc which is an alliance of patriots, he said, adding, ''This election will be between `desh-bhakt' (those who love their country) and `dvesh bhakt' (those who preach hatred).'' Prime Minister Modi had not yet found time to visit the restive Manipur, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement