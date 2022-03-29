Search icon
ICMR study shows increase in antibodies after receiving Covaxin booster dose, says MoS Health

International data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca & Covishield suggests 3 to 4 fold increase in antibody levels after their administration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin's booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. International data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca and Covishield suggests a three- to four-fold increase in antibody levels after their administration, Pawar said in a written reply.

"A study has been conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine the effect of booster dose of Covaxin which shows increase in the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the booster dose," Pawar stated.

As per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), precaution dose is administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 years and above since January 10,2022, she said. As on March 24, 2022, 2.21 crore precaution doses against COVID-19 have been administered.

