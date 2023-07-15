Headlines

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

10 cricketers who own luxurious restaurants

Expensive cars of Elvish Yadav 

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Kharge will take decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: BK Hariprasad on suspense over next Karnataka CM

Humility and gratitude: PM Modi marks 9 years of BJP govt in power

Don't have to be Indian to care…: Amid violence in Manipur, US says ready to help the state if asked

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

As the Yamuna flood waters retreated from the highways, a number of national capital roads that had been closed to traffic on Saturday were reopened, officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna flood waters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday. 

However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna's water level dropped to 207.67 metres at 8 am on Saturday, reducing the water level on roads. As of 11 am, restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads, while a few roads remained shut, it said. 

“Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement,” the advisory stated. 

Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added. The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla, ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT. The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, the police said.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border. 

However, there are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities or services and relief materials. Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by the administration and the roads which are closed should be avoided in case of any unavoidable journey, the advisory added. 

In a tweet, the police said that the traffic movement at Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal. In another tweet, it stated that the road from Shantivan to Geeta Colony both carriageways has been opened only for cars, autos and light vehicles. Several roads were shut after the Yamuna river swelled to an all-time high of 208.6 metres on Thursday, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani launches 11-day children's festival ‘NMACC Bachpan’; check date, ticket prices

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE