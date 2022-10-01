Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi HC rejects Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

On 30 May, the 57-year-old was arrested by the ED under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Delhi HC rejects Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case
Satyendar Jain | File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed Satyendar Jain's petition contesting the trial court's judgment shifting his money laundering case to another judge.

Justice Yogesh Khanna denied Jain's petition contesting the judgment of the Principal District and Sessions Judge shifting his money laundering case from one court to another on September 23, 2022.

In the ruling, Justice Khanna said that the issue is not one of the judge's honesty, but of a party's fear (Enforcement Directorate).

He further noted that the circumstances reveal that the federal agency did not only retain a concern of prejudice but actually acted on it by going to the HC, and therefore the apprehension cannot be deemed to be weak or unreasonable.

"The concerns were not highlighted at a late stage, since the request for an independent medical assessment was constantly impolite," the court added.

The court determined that the district judge, in moving the case, examined all relevant factors and so did not commit any illegality, necessitating intervention.

The minister had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the judgement of the Principal District and Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court admitting the ED Petition for transfer of his case to another judge.

On 30 May, the 57-year-old was arrested by the ED under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being investigated by the PMLA on suspicion of alleged hawala activities. The minister is accused of laundering money through four firms that are reportedly linked to him.

READ| Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya, 2 others taken into remand, victim’s mobile phone recovered; top updates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Independence Day 2022: From Ae Watan to Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Bollywood songs defining patriotism
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.