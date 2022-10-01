Delhi HC rejects Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

Satyendar Jain | File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed Satyendar Jain's petition contesting the trial court's judgment shifting his money laundering case to another judge.

Justice Yogesh Khanna denied Jain's petition contesting the judgment of the Principal District and Sessions Judge shifting his money laundering case from one court to another on September 23, 2022.

In the ruling, Justice Khanna said that the issue is not one of the judge's honesty, but of a party's fear (Enforcement Directorate).

He further noted that the circumstances reveal that the federal agency did not only retain a concern of prejudice but actually acted on it by going to the HC, and therefore the apprehension cannot be deemed to be weak or unreasonable.

"The concerns were not highlighted at a late stage, since the request for an independent medical assessment was constantly impolite," the court added.

The court determined that the district judge, in moving the case, examined all relevant factors and so did not commit any illegality, necessitating intervention.

The minister had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the judgement of the Principal District and Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court admitting the ED Petition for transfer of his case to another judge.

On 30 May, the 57-year-old was arrested by the ED under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being investigated by the PMLA on suspicion of alleged hawala activities. The minister is accused of laundering money through four firms that are reportedly linked to him.

