Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya, 2 others taken into remand, victim’s mobile phone recovered; top updates

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya (File photo)

The chilling murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand by the son of a BJP leader left the entire country stunned, with the state government and authorities jumping into quick action over the investigation of the murder case.

After Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, confessed to killing the 19-year-old girl, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was launched in the murder case. Now, the SIT investigating the Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken the three main accused on police remand, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort where Bhandari was working as a receptionist, and his two accomplices -- resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- were arrested on September 23 for allegedly killing her after she refused to give 'extra service' to a VIP customer who is yet to be identified.

The trio may also be taken to the crime scene to establish the sequence of events, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Revenue police sub-inspector Vaibhav Pratap Singh, who is under suspension for dereliction of duty for allegedly not registering an FIR in the case despite being approached, is also being interrogated.

Further, the investigating team has recorded the statement of Ankita's friend with whom she had a chat on the day of her murder.

The SIT has constituted five teams to speed up investigation into the case, which has triggered massive public outrage in the state. It has also recovered a mobile phone from the Chilla canal into which Ankita had allegedly been thrown. The phone has been handed over to the forensic team, the official said

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist who used to work in the resort owned by Pulkit Arya. It has been alleged that Arya was pushing Bhandari into prostitution, to which the receptionist didn’t agree. She was later killed by Arya and his two associates, as per their confession to the police.

(With PTI inputs)

