Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya, 2 others taken into remand, victim’s mobile phone recovered; top updates

The murder case of Ankita Bhandari has taken more twists and turns, with the three key accused being arrested and SIT probing the matter deeper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya, 2 others taken into remand, victim’s mobile phone recovered; top updates
Ankita Bhandari was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya (File photo)

The chilling murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand by the son of a BJP leader left the entire country stunned, with the state government and authorities jumping into quick action over the investigation of the murder case.

After Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, confessed to killing the 19-year-old girl, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was launched in the murder case. Now, the SIT investigating the Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken the three main accused on police remand, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort where Bhandari was working as a receptionist, and his two accomplices -- resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- were arrested on September 23 for allegedly killing her after she refused to give 'extra service' to a VIP customer who is yet to be identified.

The trio may also be taken to the crime scene to establish the sequence of events, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Revenue police sub-inspector Vaibhav Pratap Singh, who is under suspension for dereliction of duty for allegedly not registering an FIR in the case despite being approached, is also being interrogated.

Further, the investigating team has recorded the statement of Ankita's friend with whom she had a chat on the day of her murder.

The SIT has constituted five teams to speed up investigation into the case, which has triggered massive public outrage in the state. It has also recovered a mobile phone from the Chilla canal into which Ankita had allegedly been thrown. The phone has been handed over to the forensic team, the official said

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist who used to work in the resort owned by Pulkit Arya. It has been alleged that Arya was pushing Bhandari into prostitution, to which the receptionist didn’t agree. She was later killed by Arya and his two associates, as per their confession to the police.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi: 10-year-old boy dies after being sexually assaulted by 3 friends

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.