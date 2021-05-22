'Cyclone Yaas' may turn extremely severe by May 25, Odisha-West Bengal gear up as storm approaches

After cyclone Tauktae, another powerful cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The current cyclone, which will be called 'Cyclone Yaas' when it forms, is likely to become extremely severe. As per the IMD data, the cyclone might reach very close to the border of Odisha and West Bengal.

The low-pressure area that will eventually intensify into cyclone Yaas is likely to form on May 22 over the north Andaman Sea and east-central Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low-pressure area was very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea on Saturday (May 22). It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 (Monday).

It has forecasted that the cyclone will likely reach close to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts by the morning of May 26.

In view of the cyclonic storm Yaas, the fishermen of West Bengal have been advised not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening, and advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning.

The Odisha government has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Odisha's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, after a meeting with senior officials on Friday, said that the state administration is geared up to meet the eventuality if cyclone ‘Yaas’ has any impact on the state.

This will be the fourth time since 1985 that the month of May will have two or more cyclones. The other years were 2004 that had two cyclones, 2010 that had three cyclones, and 2018 that had two cyclones.