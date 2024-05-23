Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Delhi Police defers questioning of CM Kejriwal's parents in Maliwal assault case

India
The seven Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on May 25 (Saturday).
As the general elections enter their sixth or penultimate phase, the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital have come into focus, with the ruling BJP at the Centre eyeing another clean sweep and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to send its first Lok Sabha MP from Delhi.
The BJP won all seven seats in the national capital in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections while the AAP, despite being the ruling party in 2015 and briefly in 2013 (for 49 days), never managed to win a single seat in the Lower House of Parliament.
This time, however, the AAP and the Congress are contesting the polls in the Capital as partners in the INDIA bloc, with the former contesting four seats and the latter three.
As part of the bargain, the AAP is also contesting one seat in Haryana and two in BJP-ruled Gujarat. However, the two parties opted for a friendly fight in AAP-ruled Punjab.
Congress candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari says, "In last 10 years, NDA-BJP government has worked for one person only. The government we want to make will work for 140 crore people of the country. Rahul Gandhi's intention is that a government that works for all should be formed."
"The people of the country have already understood the intentions of the INDI alliance, that is why this is their condition. The drum of the INDI alliance has burst in just 5 phases and you must have seen that after the third phase, they started crying and whining... Why does the Election Commission do this? Why does the Election Commission do that?..," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged that the BJP always wanted to "tear and throw away" the Constitution, and asserted that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.
At an election meeting in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he claimed that the BJP always wanted to change the Constitution.
"These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally they have accepted that they want to change it," he charged.
"In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," the Congress leader said.
The six new names in the BJP's list of candidates for the national capital were Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk, Harsh Deep Malhotra from East Delhi, Yogender Chandolia from North-West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bhiduri from South Delhi, Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat from West Delhi and Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj from New Delhi.
The AAP candidates are Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram Pehalwan from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and Somnath Bharti from New Delhi.While the Congress' Lok Sabha picks in the national capital include Udit Raj from North-West Delhi (reserved SC seat), Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and former JNU Student's Union President Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi.