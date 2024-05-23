Twitter
ICJ to rule on South Africa's request against Israel's Rafah offensive tomorrow

Worst Indian film ever ended actor's career, saw court cases; it's not Jaani Dushman, Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Himmatwala

Meet director, was thrown out of film for advising Salman Khan, gave flops; later made 6 actors stars with just one film

Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Delhi Police defers questioning of CM Kejriwal's parents in Maliwal assault case

The seven Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on May 25 (Saturday).

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 23, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

    As the general elections enter their sixth or penultimate phase, the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital have come into focus, with the ruling BJP at the Centre eyeing another clean sweep and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to send its first Lok Sabha MP from Delhi.

    The BJP won all seven seats in the national capital in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections while the AAP, despite being the ruling party in 2015 and briefly in 2013 (for 49 days), never managed to win a single seat in the Lower House of Parliament.

    This time, however, the AAP and the Congress are contesting the polls in the Capital as partners in the INDIA bloc, with the former contesting four seats and the latter three.

    As part of the bargain, the AAP is also contesting one seat in Haryana and two in BJP-ruled Gujarat. However, the two parties opted for a friendly fight in AAP-ruled Punjab.

    Here are the live updates:

    LIVE BLOG

    • 23 May 2024, 03:22 PM

      Congress candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari says, "In last 10 years, NDA-BJP government has worked for one person only. The government we want to make will work for 140 crore people of the country. Rahul Gandhi's intention is that a government that works for all should be formed."

       

       

    • 23 May 2024, 03:19 PM

      PM Modi addresses a public gathering in Haryana's Bhiwani

      "The people of the country have already understood the intentions of the INDI alliance, that is why this is their condition. The drum of the INDI alliance has burst in just 5 phases and you must have seen that after the third phase, they started crying and whining... Why does the Election Commission do this? Why does the Election Commission do that?..," he said.

       

       

    • 23 May 2024, 01:03 PM

      Delhi Police defers questioning of CM Kejriwal's parents in Maliwal assault case



      The Delhi Police may not visit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal "assault" case, sources said.

      On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his elderly and ill parents the next day.

      Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by police in the case.

      Sources said police may visit his residence for questioning in the coming days but are not going there on Thursday. They may also question Kejriwal in the coming days, sources said.
       

    • 23 May 2024, 12:59 PM

      Election is fight to safeguard Constitution: Rahul Gandhi 

      Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged that the BJP always wanted to "tear and throw away" the Constitution, and asserted that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.

      At an election meeting in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he claimed that the BJP always wanted to change the Constitution.

      "These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally they have accepted that they want to change it," he charged.

      "In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," the Congress leader said.

      -PTI

    • 23 May 2024, 12:14 PM

      BJP MP Jayant Sinha responds to party's notice, says "unjustly targeted, not invited for any event, rallies"



      After the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a show-cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha asking him why he did not vote in the ongoing elections or participate in the campaigning, the latter responded said that he was "surprised" to receive the notice and was being "unjustly targeted".

      Sinha in his letter also clarified that he voted through the postal ballot process as he was overseas due to personal commitments.
       

    • 23 May 2024, 06:43 AM

      BJP candidates from Delhi



      The BJP, which swept the 2019 polls in the national capital, dropped six of its seven MPs in Delhi this time, with actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari, the party's sitting MP from North-East Delhi, being the only one retained.

      The six new names in the BJP's list of candidates for the national capital were Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk, Harsh Deep Malhotra from East Delhi, Yogender Chandolia from North-West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bhiduri from South Delhi, Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat from West Delhi and Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj from New Delhi.

    • 23 May 2024, 06:41 AM

      INDIA Bloc candidates in Delhi



      In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi while the Congress has put up candidates in North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

      The AAP candidates are Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram Pehalwan from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and Somnath Bharti from New Delhi.While the Congress' Lok Sabha picks in the national capital include Udit Raj from North-West Delhi (reserved SC seat), Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and former JNU Student's Union President Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi.

