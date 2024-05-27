Cyclone Remal LIVE UPDATES: Severe storm continues to move 'northward', to gradually weaken into Cyclonic storm today

The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

With winds gusting up to 135 kilometres per hour, severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and leaving a trail of destruction.

'Remal' flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. One person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck.

