India

Cyclone Remal LIVE UPDATES: Severe storm continues to move 'northward', to gradually weaken into Cyclonic storm today

The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 27, 2024, 08:01 AM IST

With winds gusting up to 135 kilometres per hour, severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and leaving a trail of destruction.

The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

'Remal' flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. One person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck.

  27 May 2024, 07:51 AM

    Severe Cyclonic storm 'Remal' continues to move 'northward', to gradually weaken into Cyclonic storm today

    After making landfall over coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, severe Cyclonic storm 'Remal' would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

    The cyclone moved northwards and crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla, said IMD.

    "The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla near Latitude 21.75°N and Longitude 89.2°E between 22:30 hrs IST of 26th May to 00:30 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph," said IMD in a post on X. (PTI)

  27 May 2024, 07:02 AM

    Cyclone Remal makes landfall, authorities engaged in clearing uprooted trees in Kolkata amid rainfall

    As heavy rain and gusty winds continue in Kolkata following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal', the Kolkata Municipality team and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are engaged in clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area of the city.

    Late-night visuals showed workers trying to clear roads as rains continues to lash. Priyabrata Roy, DC South Kolkata, said, "We are getting the information that in some places, trees have been uprooted, in those areas, Kolkata Municipality team, Kolkata Police Disaster Management team, have reached and work is underway. The uprooted trees will be cut and cleared soon so that the roads can be opened. By morning, situation will be okay...Police's special unified control room is monitoring the situation throughout the night, in the wake of the cyclone. Municipality Control Room is also opened..." (PTI)

  27 May 2024, 06:34 AM

    Heavy rains, gusty winds lash Kolkata as cyclone 'Remal' landfall begins in Bengal


    Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is witnessing heavy rain and gusty winds after the landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph.

    Visuals from outside the Raj Bhavan showed heavy rains and gusty winds lashing the capital city.As per IMD, Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to SW of Mongla (Bangladesh) in next 3 hours as SCS. (ANI)

  27 May 2024, 06:33 AM

    The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday on the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

    "Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph," the meteorological office said. (PTI)

