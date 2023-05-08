Explainer: Who are the Meiteis of Manipur? Why is the tribe clashing with the Kuki, Naga communities?

Manipur violence between Meitei and Kuki community (Photo - ANI)

The authorities of Manipur are currently on high alert as Section 144 has been invoked and “shoot at sight” orders have been given in the disturbed areas of the state as various communities are clashing with each other, leading to uncontrollable violence.

According to media reports, as many as 23,000 people from a tribe have been displaced due to the violence of Manipur, which has erupted due to the clashes between the Meitei community and the Naga and Kuki communities in the state.

Al Jazeera reports that over 54 people have been killed in the violent clashes so far, as the Indian Army has further improved its surveillance in the state to control and subdue the violence in Manipur, mostly in the Imphal Valley.

While the authorities have not given an exact death toll, local media reports claim that there are dozens dead and hundreds injured in the ethnic community violence in Manipur. Here is all you need to know about the tribes that are at war.

Who are the Meitei community of Manipur?

The Meitei community of Manipur is the dominant community in the state and is mostly located in the city of Imphal. The community consists of Hindus, and forms more than 50 percent of the entire population of Manipur, according to the 2011 census data of India.

The people of the Meitei community are mostly settled in the plains of Manipur, but because of their dense population, certain sections of the community are also found in the hills. The Meitei community is currently clashing with the Naga and Kuki tribe in Manipur.

The Naga and Kuki tribes make up about 40 percent of the population of Manipur, and fall into the ‘Scheduled Tribes’ category, enjoying certain benefits such as land-owning rights in the hills and forests, and make up of the majority of the people living in the hills.

The Meitei community has been demanding the Scheduled Tribes' rights in Manipur, which will grant them the right to own land in hills and forests in Manipur. The Meitei community is fighting for the right to be included in the ST list in Manipur, which has caused a rift between them and the Naga and Kuki communities.

READ | Explained: Why is Manipur witnessing tribal vs non-tribal violence?