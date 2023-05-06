Explained: Why is Manipur witnessing tribal vs non-tribal violence?

Manipur violence (File)

The violence in Manipur is gradually abating since the deployment of Army and paramilitary who had been ordered to shoot rioters at sight. However, normalcy hasn't returned as expected. In the upper reaches of the state, rioters are still clashing with the police. On Friday, Churchandpur's Kangwai, Bishnupur's Fogakachao and Imphal East's Daulithabi witnessed violence. A CRPF commando on leave was abducted from his home and killed.

Two shopping malls were vandalised in the New Chekon and Chingmirang areas. Over 9000 people have been shifted to safer areas.

How did the violence begin?

On May 3, All Tribal Students Union of Manipur took out a Tribal Unity March from Churchandpur's Torbang area. A clash broke out between the members of this group and non-tribals.

By May 3 evening, the situation deteriorated. To control the situation, the Army and paramilitary were deployed.

Why was this procession organised?

The protest was organised against the demand for placing the Meitei community on the scheduled tribes list.

Last month, the Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider awarding the ST status to the community. The Naga and Kuki tribal communities were angry with the order.

The Meitei community comprises 53 percent of the population and are mostly Hindus. Kooki and Naga tribal people comprise 40 percent of the total population.

According to the state's law, people from the Meitei community cannot live or purchase land in the hilly areas; 90 percent of the state's landmass is mountainous.

So, 53 percent of the population gets only 10 percent of the landmass to live in.

The tribal unions fear the Meitei community will snatch away their land from them, if they get the ST status.

The Meitei community says that the tribals were angry with the government's drive to weed out illegal immigrants.

They claim that the Kuki community had entered the country from neighbouring countries and has encroached upon the jungle lands, and they are upset with the government's eviction drive.