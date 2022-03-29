RRR box office collection day 5: After terrific Monday, Hindi version set to cross Rs 100-crore mark today

It didn't come as a surprise when SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' opened to a thundering response at the box office. With over Rs 500 crore worldwide business on its opening weekend, it was only natural that the word of mouth about 'RRR' being a visual treat, would spread quickly and the film would gain in the coming days at the box office.

Consequently, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer emerged right on top as far as the Monday business in the post-pandemic era is concerned. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR had a terrific Monday (day 4) at the box office. The film managed to surpass the Monday business of 'The Kashmir Files' to sit right on top of the list.

"Day 4 [Monday] Biz: TOP 5 SCORERS [post pandemic]...1 #RRR: ₹ 17 cr 2. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.05 cr 3. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 14.51 cr 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 8.19 cr 5. #83TheFilm: ₹ 7.29 cr #Hindi films. #India biz." read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that 'RRR' has had a fantastic hold in cinemas across the country and is expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark (Hindi version) on Tuesday (day 5).

"#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 100 cr day [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz," Taran's tweet read.

'RRR' which was released worldwide on March 25 has been creating new records at the box office worldwide. Featuring a pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the big screen extravaganza has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.