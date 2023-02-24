Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nayanthara to quit acting post Jawan, AK62 to focus on her twins? Here’s what we know so far

Reports claim that Nayanthara is quitting acting after wrapping up her current slate of films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Nayanthara to quit acting post Jawan, AK62 to focus on her twins? Here’s what we know so far
Nayanthara

If reports are to be believed, superstar Nayanthara is set to quit acting and move to production. The actress, who has been one of the biggest names in Tamil and Telugu industries for over a decade, is set to make her Hindi language debut with Jawan this year opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, reports now claim that Jawan may be one of her last films in front of the camera.

A report from Filmibeat claims that Nayanthara is quitting actor after Jawan to focus on her family. Nayanthara had tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivn last year after dating for several years. The couple welcomed twin boys - Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy later in the year. The report claims that Nayanthara wants to devote more time to the kids, which is why she has decided to quit acting. However, the actress will stay connected with the industry from behind the camera – as a producer. However, the report has not been independently verified so far and neither Nayanthara, nor her representatives have commented on it so far.

Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, Shah Rukh, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been directed by Atlee. The film is set to release in June 2023. After this, Nayanthara has three more films in the pipeline, which includes Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu with Fahadh Faasil. Another big project of hers is AK62, Ajith Kumar’s 62nd project, which is being directed by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh.

The actress has also signed a Nilesh Krishna film, which will be her 75th release. Speaking about the film with The Hindu last year, the filmmaker said, “It feels surreal to acknowledge that Mrs. Nayanthara, the one and only Lady Superstar, will be leading this project as its protagonist. As this is her 75th film, I’m deeply committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us." Nayanthara has also reportedly signed Puri Jagannadh’s Auto Jaani.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.