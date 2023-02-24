Nayanthara to quit acting post Jawan, AK62 to focus on her twins? Here’s what we know so far

Nayanthara

If reports are to be believed, superstar Nayanthara is set to quit acting and move to production. The actress, who has been one of the biggest names in Tamil and Telugu industries for over a decade, is set to make her Hindi language debut with Jawan this year opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, reports now claim that Jawan may be one of her last films in front of the camera.

A report from Filmibeat claims that Nayanthara is quitting actor after Jawan to focus on her family. Nayanthara had tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivn last year after dating for several years. The couple welcomed twin boys - Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy later in the year. The report claims that Nayanthara wants to devote more time to the kids, which is why she has decided to quit acting. However, the actress will stay connected with the industry from behind the camera – as a producer. However, the report has not been independently verified so far and neither Nayanthara, nor her representatives have commented on it so far.

Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, Shah Rukh, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been directed by Atlee. The film is set to release in June 2023. After this, Nayanthara has three more films in the pipeline, which includes Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu with Fahadh Faasil. Another big project of hers is AK62, Ajith Kumar’s 62nd project, which is being directed by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh.

The actress has also signed a Nilesh Krishna film, which will be her 75th release. Speaking about the film with The Hindu last year, the filmmaker said, “It feels surreal to acknowledge that Mrs. Nayanthara, the one and only Lady Superstar, will be leading this project as its protagonist. As this is her 75th film, I’m deeply committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us." Nayanthara has also reportedly signed Puri Jagannadh’s Auto Jaani.